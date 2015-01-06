Explosion At Fireworks Warehouse In Colombia Makes For Amazing Video

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 6, 2015 at 5:51 AM PST

This past Sunday, a cameraman for the Colombian network Caracol was dispatched to cover a small fire at a pyrotechnics depot outside of Bogotá.

Just as he started shooting, there was a massive explosion that rocked the small town.

Some houses were damaged and no one was seriously injured. So the story here is the video. Here it is via the BBC:

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, Caracol reported.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
