The Year In Hashtags And Trends

Mashable’s viral content editor Annie Colbert joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look back at some of the most interesting stories that took root on social media over the year, from the continuing #blacklivesmatter protest, to the Ice Bucket Challenge.

What do you think were some of the most memorable social media trends or hashtags this year?

Notable Hashtags

#BlackLivesMatter

#BringBackOurGirls

#YesAllWomen

#WhyIStayed

#DudesGreetingDudes

Facebook Trends

Ice Bucket Challenge

World Cup 2014 in Brazil

Sochi Winter Olympics

Guest

Annie Colbert, viral content editor at Mashable. She tweets @anniecolbert.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.