The Year In Hashtags And Trends

Published December 31, 2014 at 9:20 AM PST
The World Cup was a trending topic on Facebook this year. Pictured, Belgium's midfielder Marouane Fellaini (L) challenges US forward Clint Dempsey for the ball during the Round of 16 football match between Belgium and USA. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)
Mashable’s viral content editor Annie Colbert joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look back at some of the most interesting stories that took root on social media over the year, from the continuing #blacklivesmatter protest, to the Ice Bucket Challenge.

  • What do you think were some of the most memorable social media trends or hashtags this year?

Notable Hashtags

#BlackLivesMatter

#BringBackOurGirls

#YesAllWomen

#WhyIStayed

#DudesGreetingDudes

Facebook Trends

