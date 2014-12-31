The Year In Hashtags And Trends
Mashable’s viral content editor Annie Colbert joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look back at some of the most interesting stories that took root on social media over the year, from the continuing #blacklivesmatter protest, to the Ice Bucket Challenge.
- What do you think were some of the most memorable social media trends or hashtags this year?
Notable Hashtags
Facebook Trends
- Ice Bucket Challenge
- World Cup 2014 in Brazil
- Sochi Winter Olympics
Guest
- Annie Colbert, viral content editor at Mashable. She tweets @anniecolbert.
