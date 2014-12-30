© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

U.S. Veterans Return To The Front Lines

Published December 30, 2014 at 10:40 AM PST
The BBC accompanied a group of veterans from both wars -- part of a program to help veterans come to terms with their physical and mental injuries -- back to the frontline in Afghanistan (screengrab/BBC).
The BBC accompanied a group of veterans from both wars -- part of a program to help veterans come to terms with their physical and mental injuries -- back to the frontline in Afghanistan (screengrab/BBC).

The U.S. war in Afghanistan may be over, but for hundreds of thousands of veterans who served in that conflict, the scars may never heal.

There are physical wounds, of course, but many are also suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Troops who served in Afghanistan are among the estimated 20 veterans who kill themselves every day.

It would seem that the last place a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict would want to return is the front lines of battle. But that is exactly what some U.S. military veterans did recently.

BBC International Correspondent Ian Pannell went with them and explains the program that is helping them come to terms with their wounds.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Reporter

  • Ian Pannell, international correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @BBCiPannell.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.