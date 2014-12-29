Remembering 'The Grapes Of Wrath'

John Steinbeck’s epic novel about Oklahoma farmers migrating to California during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.

“The Grapes of Wrath” won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. It was made into an Oscar-winning film in 1940, starring Henry Fonda as the main character Tom Joad, a young man who returns to his family after being released from prison.

Here & Now‘s literary critic Steve Almond spoke to Robin Young in April about the book’s lasting importance.

Guest

Steve Almond, literary critic and author of ten books of fiction and nonfiction. He tweets @stevealmondjoy.

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.