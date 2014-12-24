© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Stock Market Hits Milestone, Obama's Ratings Up

Published December 24, 2014 at 9:06 AM PST
Traders wear hats that say "DOW 18,000" as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of December 23, 2014 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed a landmark by closing above 18,000 points today. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
The U.S. economy is on an upswing.

Yesterday, the stock market rose above 18,000 for the first time, as growth expanded at five percent, its strongest pace in over a decade.

And President Obama may be getting some credit for this gains: three new polls – Gallup, CNN and Rasmussen polls – show his approval ratings are up. Rasmussen reports 48% of likely U.S. voters approve of the President’s job performance

CNN’s poll showing President Obama’s 48% approval is its highest in CNN polls since May 2013 and a 51% of Americans have a positive view of the economy.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson what’s driving the surge in the economy and what it might mean for investors.

