Stock Market Hits Milestone, Obama's Ratings Up
The U.S. economy is on an upswing.
Yesterday, the stock market rose above 18,000 for the first time, as growth expanded at five percent, its strongest pace in over a decade.
And President Obama may be getting some credit for this gains: three new polls – Gallup, CNN and Rasmussen polls – show his approval ratings are up. Rasmussen reports 48% of likely U.S. voters approve of the President’s job performance
CNN’s poll showing President Obama’s 48% approval is its highest in CNN polls since May 2013 and a 51% of Americans have a positive view of the economy.
CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson what’s driving the surge in the economy and what it might mean for investors.
Guest
- Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst. She tweets @jillonmoney.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.