Forget The “Best” TV Of The Year – Which Moments Changed Culture In 2014?

TV, book and movie critics often compile their “best” lists of whatever year is wrapping up, but Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans about his picks for those tipping point moments on both television and viral video that actually changed culture in 2014.

Among them, Matthew McConaughey’s monologue on the “flat circle” from HBO’s “True Detective,” and how it sparked a trend of stretching a film over several episodes on TV.

Also, who can forget “Late Show” host David Letterman announcing his retirement and how it reshuffled the late night line up in a big way?

A lesser known but touching moment when black actress Lupita Nyong’o talked about accepting the color of her skin at Essence’s “Black Women in Hollywood” awards. Then there is the moment when comedian Hannibal Buress may have tipped the scale on the Bill Cosby story joking about rape allegations against him during a stand up routine.

Deggans also discussed the catcall video, the coverage of Michael Brown’s death and protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and how John Oliver lit up the Internet every week after his show “Last Week Tonight”?

Here’s his blog post – lots of the videos are there!

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

