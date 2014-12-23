Algerian Army Kills Leader Of Group That Beheaded Frenchman

A man who led a group that beheaded a French journalist has been killed in an attack by Algeria's military. Abdelmalek Gouri had been a wanted criminal in Algeria for nearly 20 years. His Islamic State splinter group claimed responsibility for killing hiker Herve Gourdel in September.

Gouri, a former al-Qaida figure who France 24 says also used the name Khaled Abu Suleiman, was killed along with two other members of extremist group Jund al-Khilafah, which in September announced it is now affiliated with ISIS. The group said Gourdel's killing was retaliation for France joining the fight against ISIS in Iraq.

The AP explains how Gouri was targeted for the attack:

"A local security official said the military had been tracking Gouri for a while and nearly caught him a month before.

" 'This time the intelligence services had information that he was coming to visit his parents so they set an ambush,' the officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.