Tension and emotions are running high in New York, after after two police officers were shot and killed in Brooklyn over the weekend, without warning, while they were sitting in their police car.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from WNYC reporter Brigid Bergin.

Guest

Brigid Bergin, city hall and political reporter for WNYC. She tweets @brigidbergin.

