ISIS Gets Headlines But Jahbat Al-Nusra Also A Threat

The fight against ISIS in Syria is complicated by another group that doesn’t get as much attention as the militants who have taken control of large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq.

It’s name is Jahbat al-Nusra and it’s an offshoot of Al Qaeda. And some analysts believe it’s more subtle and insidious than ISIS and might be more difficult to defeat.

Jennifer Cafarella, Syria analyst at the Institute For The Study Of War in Washington, D.C. joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to tell us more about this group and why they are a threat.

Guest

Jennifer Cafarella, Syria analyst at the Institute For The Study Of War in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.