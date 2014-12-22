© 2021 91.9 KVCR

A Guide To Gifts For Those Who Can't See

Published December 22, 2014 at 9:50 AM PST

In this week of Christmas, we want to go through some holiday gift ideas, but this is not your typical gift list. We want to look at ideas for the visually impaired — including new technology that can help people without sight do everything from read a book to tell the time.

Brian Charlson is director of technology at the Carroll Center for the Blind in Newton, Mass., he is also blind and he joined Here & Now‘s Robin Young to go through a list of interesting gifts for people who are visually impaired.

Charlson’s list of gift ideas:

Guest

  • Brian Charlson, director of technology at the Carroll Center for the Blind.

Brian Charlson is director of technology at the Carroll Center for the Blind in Newton, Massachusetts and he shows his new Red Sox cane. (Kevin Sullivan)
Braile bracelet from the Carroll Center for the Blind. (Courtesy of the Carroll Center for the Blind)
A refreshable Braille display machine takes text online and turns it into Braille. (The American Printing House for the Blind )
The Kindle Fire HDX or HD Class can now be used by the visually impaired. (Courtesy of Amazon)
The Fitbit bracelet is a fitness tracker that can measure the number of steps you've taken as well as calories burned. (Courtesy Fitbit)
(Courtesy of the American Printing House for the Blind)
The Pebble is a portable magnifier that makes it easier to read small labels such as prescriptions, price tags and menus. (Courtesy of Enhanced Vision)
