A Guide To Gifts For Those Who Can't See
In this week of Christmas, we want to go through some holiday gift ideas, but this is not your typical gift list. We want to look at ideas for the visually impaired — including new technology that can help people without sight do everything from read a book to tell the time.
Brian Charlson is director of technology at the Carroll Center for the Blind in Newton, Mass., he is also blind and he joined Here & Now‘s Robin Young to go through a list of interesting gifts for people who are visually impaired.
Charlson’s list of gift ideas:
- Fit Bit -The same kind you would buy at any store. But Brian uses it in conjunction with his iPhone 6, and the Fit Bit app.
- The Pebble - A small handheld magnifier used to help read small labels such as prescriptions.
- Collapsible cane, shown right.
- Braille bracelet from the Carroll Center for the Blind.
- Refreshable Braille display from the American Printing House for the Blind takes online text and turns it into braile.
- Kindle Fire HDx or HD class - The same kind a person with full sight would buy.
- Bradley watch
Guest
- Brian Charlson, director of technology at the Carroll Center for the Blind.
