Why El Salvador's Youth Are Fleeing

Published December 19, 2014 at 10:12 AM PST
Photos of many of the “desaparecidos” — the “disappeared ones” (Courtesy of Norman Palomo)
Photos of many of the "desaparecidos" — the "disappeared ones" (Courtesy of Norman Palomo)

The immigration crisis involving thousands of unaccompanied minors coming from Central America this past summer, may seem far away, but one in three of the so-called “border kids” remain in the U.S.

The children live with their sponsors, usually a relative, while they wait their fate in immigration court. Many are seeking asylum – claiming gang related violence and extreme poverty threaten their lives if they were to go back to their country of origin.

David Boeri of Here & Now contributor station WBUR in Boston traveled to El Salvador to learn why so many people, especially children, are headed north.

