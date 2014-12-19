To Finish Up Year, Obama Will Hold A Press Conference

President Obama will close out 2014 with his traditional end-of-year press conference.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET., and it's bound to be eventful because Obama has a lot to talk about.

Among the news events that will likely come up:

-- The normalization of diplomatic relations with Cuba.

-- Obama's unilateral actions to delay the deportation of some 4 million immigrants.

-- The Sony hack and whether North Korea had anything to do with it.

-- The fight against the Islamic State.

-- The end of U.S. combat operations in Afghanistan at the end of the year.

-- The protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

-- The political realities of a Senate and House controlled by the GOP.

-- His views on the Senate's "torture report."

NPR will air live coverage of the press conference and we'll blog it. Afterward, Obama will head to Hawaii for a vacation with his family.

