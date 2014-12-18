Say Goodbye To 'Stephen Colbert' And Hello To Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert is signing off after 10 seasons behind the C-shaped desk of “The Colbert Report.” He’s going out with some symbolism, going head-to-head with his final guest, Grimmy the Grim Reaper.

The Comedy Central funny guy is moving on to a new post, taking over for David Letterman on CBS’s “The Late Show.” The satirical conservative pundit he played on Comedy Central will soon be a thing of the past.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Julia Cunningham, co-host of “News & Notes” on Entertainment Weekly Radio, for a look at the legacy of “The Colbert Report.”

Guest

Julia Cunningham, co-host of “News & Notes” on Entertainment Weekly Radio. She tweets @juliacunningham.

