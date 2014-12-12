Mel Torme On Piano Jazz

Described by film critic Rex Reed as "America's greatest male singer," Mel Tormé (1925-99) was one of the most versatile performers of his day.

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 1992, Tormé shares how his classic "The Christmas Song" inspired him to put out his own holiday album. He also sings and plays "Too Late Now" and "Walking My Baby Home," with host Marian McPartland joining in.

Originally recorded Jan. 21, 1992. Originally broadcast May 9, 1992.

Set List

"Dream Dancing" (Porter)

"I Didn't Know About You" (Ellington, Russell)

"Give Me The Simple Life" (Bloom, Ruby)

"Stranger In Town" (Tormé)

"Slow Boat To China" (Loesser)

"Too Late Now" (Lane, Lerner)

"Born To Be Blue" (Tormé)

"Time After Time" (Cahn, Styne)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.