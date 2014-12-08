Washington Week Ahead: Shutdown Or Not?

In this last week before holiday recess begins, lawmakers in Washington, D.C. will try to avoid a government shutdown by agreeing on a funding bill called a “cromnibus,” named because it combines emergency spending provisions in a “continuing resolution” with an “omnibus” bill that funds the rest of government.

House Speaker John Boehner wants to pass a budget bill, but conservative Republicans angry over President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration might throw a wrench into the works.

Also, how will the expected release of a much-anticipated report on CIA torture play out in politics?

NPR’s Ron Elving joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explore these questions and see what’s ahead for the week in Washington.

Guest

Ron Elving, senior Washington editor for NPR News. He tweets @relving.

