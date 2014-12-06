© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Hagel: 10,800 Troops To Stay In Afghanistan After Dec. 31

By Scott Neuman
Published December 6, 2014 at 5:35 AM PST

An additional 1,000 U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan for the first several months of 2015, leaving 10,800 in the country at the start of the year, Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel told reporters at a briefing in Kabul today.

According to a revised drawdown schedule, the U.S. contingent was to have numbered 9,800, but Hagel said "the president's authorization will not change our troops' missions, or the long-term timeline for our drawdown."

But Hagel said the decision to leave behind more troops was not related to a recent upsurge in Taliban attacks in the Afghan capital. Instead, he said, the additional forces will remain because commitments from U.S. allies in Afghanistan had been slow to materialize in support of a NATO train-and-assist mission.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman