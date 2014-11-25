© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Voices From Ferguson After A Night Of Chaos

Published November 25, 2014 at 9:12 AM PST
Torched car are seen in Ferguson, Missouri, on Nov. 25, 2014, after the grand jury decision not to charge the officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown sparked renewed protests. (Jeremy Hobson/Twitter)
A wave of anger and protests from residents in Ferguson, Mo. followed a grand jury’s decision not to press criminal charges against police officer Darren Wilson in the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown. There were fires, looting, arrests and tear gas in the St. Louis suburb.

Reporting from the streets of Ferguson, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with several members of the community about the ongoing demonstrations and fallout.

