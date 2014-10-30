© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

4 People Dead After Plane Crashes Into Building At Kansas Airport

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 30, 2014 at 10:37 AM PDT

A small airplane crashed into a building in Wichita's Mid-Continent Airport and killed at least four people on Thursday.

KAKE-TV reports that five others were injured and four are still missing. The station reports:

"Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 200 reported losing engine power just after takeoff around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

"Molinaro says the plane crashed into a building on airport property while attempting to return to the runway. The plane reportedly hit the north building of FlightSafety International Cessna pilot's center."

Television images showed flames and black smoke coming from the building.

Wichita Police tweeted that according to the city's Fire Department, the fire was now under control.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta