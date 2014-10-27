What's More Embarrassing Than That Old Screen Name? Sharing It

This story is part of the New Boom series on millennials in America.

Before Google Chat, before Facebook Messenger, there was AOL Instant Messenger. AIM still exists today, but it was hugely popular in the late 1990s. And for many young adults who grew up using AIM, those old screen names are a blast from the past they'd just as well forget.

Well ... not so fast. As part of NPR's series on millennials, All Things Considered recently asked you to share your AIM screen name — the more embarrassing the better. Many of you bravely complied, and we've collected some of your contributions below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.