In Photos: Last Of U.S., British Troops Leave Afghanistan's Helmand Province

Monday morning, the last of American and British troops left Camps Leatherneck and Bastion in Afghanistan's Helmand province. As we've reported, this is a big deal symbolically, because Helmand saw some of the bloodiest fighting of the 13-year American-led war.
Over at Parallels, NPR's Sean Carberry takes a look at the big picture, asking, "With Marines gone, can the Afghan army hold off the Taliban?"
Here we'll leave you some images from the day:
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.