Sixth Grade Investors Outdo College Investment Clubs

Published April 9, 2014 at 1:54 AM PDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is some stock savvy sixth graders.

Math classes at Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo, North Dakota, recently made a number of investments. The exercise was designed to teach students about handling money. And they were making real investments - albeit small ones - and they seemed to be learning something. One of the classes beat out investment clubs at universities, including UC Berkeley, Cornell, Columbia and NYU. Go kids.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.