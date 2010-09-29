With 'CNN Caper,' Activist James O'Keefe Hoped To Hurt News Network's Credibility

You just can't make this stuff up...

From CNN.com: "A conservative activist known for making undercover videos plotted to embarrass a CNN correspondent by recording a meeting on hidden cameras aboard a floating "palace of pleasure" and making sexually suggestive comments, e-mails and a planning document show."

The conservative activist is James O'Keefe, 26, perhaps best known for a.) dressing up like a pimp, to conduct undercover video stings in ACORN offices; or b.) trying to tamper with the phone system in Sen. Mary Landrieu's office.

The correspondent is Abbie Boudreau.

According to CNN's Scott Zamost, O'Keefe "hoped to get CNN Investigative Correspondent Abbie Boudreau onto a boat filled with sexually explicit props and then record the session."

The plan apparently was thwarted after Boudreau was warned minutes before it was supposed to happen.

You can read the whole story here.

The project was called "CNN Caper," according to excerpts of the document, obtained by CNN.

The challenge is to create an operation that could spoof CNN, hurt their credibility and show the 'big lie' that they operate under, showing the truth that is unknown to the general public.

Potential 'big lies' as it regards CNN:

1. Their general bias against conservatives

2. Their own internal racism against whites

3. Their potential internal racism against minorities

4. Shoddy journalism, and low journalistic standards

