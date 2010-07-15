© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Workers At World Trade Center Site Unearth Remains Of An Old Ship

By David Gura
Published July 15, 2010 at 1:26 PM PDT
Archeologists take measurements of the wood hull of what is thought to be an 18th century ship found at the World Trade Center site in New York City.
In New York City, one block away from Ground Zero, 20 feet under ground, construction workers have unearthed parts of what appears to be an eighteenth-century ship.

In an interview with NPR's Michele Norris, commercial archaeologist Michael Pappalardo says his colleagues found a series of planks, "poking out of the very dark, gray, muddy soil."

That rich mud probably helped to preserve the wood. According to Pappalardo, the timber is in "very, very good condition."

Pappalardo suspects the ship was once seaworthy, made to cross oceans, because it was double-hulled, built of sturdy wood.

From here on out, specialists will perform tests, trying to ascertain more about how the boat was constructed and where it was built.

It was discovered on a plot of land that was once a landfill operation, Pappalardo said. He said the ship was probably damaged or out-of-commission.

