© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Tchaikowsky's Skull Fired For Upstaging Actors

Published December 3, 2008 at 2:30 AM PST

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. André Tchaikowsky wasn't joking when he said he wanted to have his skull play the part of Yorick in "Hamlet." When the acclaimed pianist died in 1982, he bequeathed his skull to the Royal Shakespeare Company. And there it remained in a tissue-lined box until now. For four months, it's been onstage. Then word got out, and the company decided this real skull was upstaging the actors. Alas, poor Yorick will no longer be played by Tchaikowsky. It's Morning Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.