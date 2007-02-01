Comedy and the Family: Demetri Martin

© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Published February 1, 2007 at 1:00 PM PST

Demetri Martin is a 34-year-old comedian from Tom's River, N.J.

His father was a Greek Orthodox priest; his mother ran the family diner. Martin went to Yale, won a scholarship to NYU Law School, and chose comedy instead.

Years after he dropped out of law school, Martin is a successful stand-up comedian and regular contributor on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He also has had a special of his own this year on Comedy Central.

But what do Demetri's mother, Lillian, and grandmother, Dinah, think about that?

