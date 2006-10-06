© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

'Little Children' Film Rachets Up Tension

By Bob Mondello
Published October 6, 2006 at 1:00 PM PDT

Little Children tracks an affair between a dissatisfied housewife and "the prom king," a stay-at-home dad who avoids studying for the Bar as he visits the playground with his son.

Things come to a head when a man sent to jail for exposing himself to children is released and moves into the community.

The story is Todd Field's adaptation of the novel by Tom Perrotta, who co-wrote the screenplay. The movie stars Kate Winslet and Jennifer Connolly.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello