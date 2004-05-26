© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Judge to Deadbeat Dads: Vasectomy or Jail

Published May 26, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT
Kentucky family court Judge Michael Foellger is giving some deadbeat dads a choice: Get a vasectomy or go to jail. Some say it drives home an important message to shiftless deadbeats. Others argue there's a shameful history of forced sterilization used against the poor and people of color. NPR's Tavis Smiley weighs both sides with attorney Jeffery Leving, author of the book Father's Rights, and Barbara Harris, director and founder of CRACK (Children Requiring a Caring Kommunity).

