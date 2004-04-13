© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Adrienne Young's 'Plow to the End of the Row'

By Melissa Block
Published April 13, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Cover of Adrienne Young's debut album, <i>Plow to the End of the Row</i>.
/
/
Cover of Adrienne Young's debut album, <i>Plow to the End of the Row</i>.

Adrienne Young is a singer and guitarist who makes old-fashioned music sound new. Her songs, played on banjo or with a full band, are winning fans across generations for walking the line between traditional folk and bluegrass.

Young's debut album, recorded with her band, Little Sadie, is full of fresh takes on well-worn themes, with song titles like "Marching Jaybird" and "Satan, Yer Kingdom Must Come Down."

Her group's commitment to evoking the past can be heard in its instrumentation, which ranges from mandolin and fiddle to spoons and a washboard. In addition to singing, Young plays guitar and banjo.

As the group tours the United States, NPR's Melissa Block talks with Young about her CD, Plow to the End of the Row.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block