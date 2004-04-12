© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Censuring the Censors

Published April 12, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Each year since 1992, the Thomas Jefferson Center for the Protection of Free Expression in Charlottesville, Va., has presented its Jefferson Muzzles award to people and organizations who have stood in the way of free speech. NPR's Bob Edwards speaks with center director Robert O'Neil about "winners" of the 2004 award, being announced today.

Previous recipients have included Attorney General John Ashcroft, for pushing the USA Patriot Act and other measures in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks; former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, for cutting city funding for the Brooklyn Museum over a controversial painting; and the Clinton administration, for its "don't ask, don't tell" policy over homosexuals in the military.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.