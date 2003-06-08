© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Moravian Music

By Miles Hoffman
Published June 8, 2003 at 9:00 PM PDT

Host Bob Edwards talks with music commentator Miles Hoffman about the history and beauty of Moravian church music, which was first played in America during colonial times. A Moravian music festival is now under way in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. {Music played in the segment:

Most of the music in this piece, including the introductory music and the ending music, comes from Lost Music of Early America - Music of the Moravians. Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, director (Telarc CD-80482)

The lively cut of the wind ensemble (which Bob describes as "very festive") is from David Moritz Michael: Parthien 10-14 Pacific Classical Winds (New World Records 80580-2)

The cut of the Civil War Moravian band is from A Storm in the Land Music of the 26th N.C. Regimental Band, CSA. The American Brass Quintet Brass Band. (New World Records, 80608-2)

Miles Hoffman
Morning Edition music commentator Miles Hoffman is the author of The NPR Classical Music Companion, now in its tenth printing from the Houghton Mifflin Company. Before joining Morning Edition in 2002, Hoffman entertained and enlightened the nationwide audience of NPR's Performance Today every week for 13 years with his musical commentary, "Coming to Terms," a listener-friendly tour through the many foreign words and technical terms peculiar to the world of classical music.