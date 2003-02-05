© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Conversations About Time - Part I

By Susan Stamberg
Published February 5, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

Every Thursday in February, NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg will examine the concept of time; what it is, how best to use it and why it is we never seem to have enough of it. In the first of the series, Susan Stamberg talks with James Gleick, author of Faster: The Acceleration of Just About Everything, to find out why it seems time is always in short supply. (Faster: The Acceleration of Just About Everything, published by Vintage Books, ISBN: 067977548X)

Copyright 2003 NPR

Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Susan Stamberg