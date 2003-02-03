Russia Space

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

By Lawrence Sheets
Published February 3, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports from the Korolyov Space Center outside Moscow where ground controllers monitored today's successful docking of the Russian cargo ship Progress with the international space station. The Progress brought vital food, water and fuel to the three-man crew. With the American shuttle fleet grounded because of the Columbia tragedy, attention is focused again on Russia's ailing space program and what it can contribute to keep space station Alpha going.

Lawrence Sheets
Lawrence Scott Sheets concentrates on covering the Caucasus region of the former Soviet Union from his base in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia. From 2001 to 2005, Sheets was NPR’s Moscow Bureau Chief, and covered the countries of former USSR, including Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia. Among major stories Sheets has covered for NPR have been the tragic siege of a school by a pro-Chechen separatist terror group in 2004 in which 330 mostly children were killed, the 6-week long "Orange Revolution" that brought down Ukraine’s old government in 2004, and the "Rose Revolution" in Georgia in 2003. Sheets has also reported for NPR from Iran and Afghanistan. He covered the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan during 2001 and 2002, including the bloody Taliban uprising at a fortress in Mazar e Sharif in which hundreds of people died.Sheets’ reports can be heard on NPR's , All Things Considered, Day to Day, and Weekend Edition.