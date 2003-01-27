State of the Union Game

NPR's Michele Norris and NPR's Lynn Neary outline the State of the Union Address Drinking Game. It was created last year by two Princeton University seniors. It requires players to sip a drink when the president says specific words or does specific things in the course of the address. Howard Deutsch was one of the originators, and he says he's a political junkie and an occasional drinker. An example from the list: if the president mispronounces "nuclear" it requires players to take three drinks.

Copyright 2003 NPR