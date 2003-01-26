State of the Union Address Suggestions

We hear suggestions for President Bush's State of the Union address from several All Things Considered commentators including English Teacher Ray Salazar of Hubbard High School, Chicago, about education; Merrill Matthews, a visiting scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation in Dallas, about health care policy; Cincinnati City Beat Columnist Kathy Y. Wilson, about race relations; and Kurt Campbell, Senior Vice President at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, about foreign relations.

Copyright 2003 NPR