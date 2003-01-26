© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

State of the Union Address Suggestions

Published January 26, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

We hear suggestions for President Bush's State of the Union address from several All Things Considered commentators including English Teacher Ray Salazar of Hubbard High School, Chicago, about education; Merrill Matthews, a visiting scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation in Dallas, about health care policy; Cincinnati City Beat Columnist Kathy Y. Wilson, about race relations; and Kurt Campbell, Senior Vice President at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, about foreign relations.

Copyright 2003 NPR