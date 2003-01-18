Military Disconnect

Duke University researchers Peter Feaver and Christopher Gelpi have been investigating the gap between civilian and military society. They've found that the general public is more willing to accept casualties as a result of military missions than most military leaders and members of Congress are. Also, the more veterans there are in Congress and the administration, the less likely the United States is to use force. Host Steve Inskeep is joined by Feaver and Gelpi to discuss their research.

