© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Doctors, Lawyers Tussle over Texas Malpractice Caps

By Wade Goodwyn
Published December 17, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports the fight is on in Texas over legislation to limit medical malpractice lawsuit awards, with doctors on one side and lawyers on the other. Lawyers oppose the malpractice caps, saying they'll make serious medical mistakes affordable for doctors. That claim outrages physicians, who say without the limits on lawsuits, insurance rates skyrocket and doctors go out of business. Research finds interest rates affect insurance premiums, not big jury awards.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Wade Goodwyn
Wade Goodwyn is an NPR National Desk Correspondent covering Texas and the surrounding states.
See stories by Wade Goodwyn