NPR Special Report: Educating Latinos

Published December 8, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

Latino students make up the largest minority group of America's school-age population -- and there's broad consensus that public schools are not doing a good job of meeting their needs. In the third report of a five-part series on educating Latinos, Jessica Jones of member station WUNC reports on the shortage of qualified bilingual education teachers. Browse online resources about the issues, and learn about each of the reports in this series.

