© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

James McMurtry and 'Saint Mary of the Woods'

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 29, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

James McMurtry's sixth album, Saint Mary of the Woods, has a lot in common with his previous work — depressed characters leading sad or lonely lives populate his songs. McMurtry thinks that writing about unhappy people is more interesting, so he's not changing his tune. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with McMurtry about his career and the song "Choctaw Bingo," off the new album. Saint Mary of the Woods is released by Sugarhill Records. (8:45)

Copyright 2002 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep