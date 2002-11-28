© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

The White Coat Ceremony

Published November 28, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

At medical schools all over the country, first-year students participate in a ceremony that seems like an ancient ritual, but is actually less that 10 years old -- the white coat ceremony. White coats were adopted by doctors to make their profession seem more scientific. But the white coat ceremony was designed to instill values of caring and compassion in doctors. Commentator Joe Wright isn't sure that the ceremony is enough to instill those values. (2:45)

Copyright 2002 NPR