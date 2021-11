Yesterday, in opposing the Homeland Security Act, Senator Robert Byrd (D-WV) cited the story of a Roman senator who found himself at odds with the Roman emperor. We hear portions of Byrd's speech. And to learn whether the story of Roman Senator Helvidius Priscus is parallel to Byrd's opposition to a measure supported by President Bush, Lynn Neary talks with Steve Rutledge, associate professor of Classics at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md.

Copyright 2002 NPR