Spain - Oil Tanker

By Robert Siegel
Published November 18, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

A tanker ship carrying 500,000 barrels of oil has broken in two and sunk off the Atlantic coast of Spain. The Prestige ruptured last week, and has already spilled more than 70,000 barrels into the water. The beaches of Galicia in northwest Spain are already coated in oil. And now environmentalists are calling the sunken oil containers a "time bomb," just waiting to release millions of gallons more. Robert Siegel talks with Elizabeth Nash, a correspondent for the British paper The Independent, who is in Coruna, Spain.

