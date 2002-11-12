© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Please Come to Boston? Film Biz Says No

By Phillip Martin
Published November 12, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

Lately big-name studios have largely bypassed Boston in favor of cities where making movies is cheaper. Teamsters union issues hike the cost of filming in the Hub, and are under investigation. NPR's Phillip Martin reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Phillip Martin
Phillip is the supervising senior editor for News & Notes with Ed Gordon. He also is executive producer of Lifted Veils Productions, Inc., a nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to exploring and investigating issues that divide society. He is former race relations correspondent for NPR. As such, he reported on the many ways that race intersects other social, political, and economic concerns. Phillip has contributed reports to the BBC, CBC radio and television, the VOA, On the Media, The World, Marketplace, and other outlets. He has written articles and essays on race, history, and film for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Christian Science Monitor, and other publications.