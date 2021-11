The new Todd Haynes film Far from Heaven stars Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Dennis Haysbert. It recreates the look and feel of a 1950s Hollywood melodrama. But NPR Film Critic Bob Mondello says that although the director was paying direct homage to films such as Imitation of Life and All That Heaven Allows he's added enough to the mix to make it feel startlingly original.

