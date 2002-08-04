Radio Diaries: 'My So-Called Lungs'

Laura Rothenberg is 21 years old and she's already had her mid-life crisis. Laura has cystic fibrosis, a lung and digestive disease, and she's not expected to live far past age 30. Still, she fights for every year she can get. Monday on All Things Considered, hear "My So-Called Lungs" -- Laura Rothenberg's audio diary.(22:00) Laura's audio diary features instrumental bits of three pieces of music: Green Day's "Time of Your Life," Tom Waits' "Long Way Home" and Iron and Wine's "Faded Winter."

Copyright 2002 NPR